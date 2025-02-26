China’s AI-driven Automotive Revolution Reshapes Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 12:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming China’s automotive industry, integrating seamlessly into smart cockpits, autonomous driving, vehicle design, manufacturing, and after-sales services.
According to China Economic Net, major automobile manufacturers such as BYD, Geely, Dongfeng, and Chery are leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and personalise services. It is expected that over 75 percent of new cars in China will be equipped with intelligent cockpits this year.
AI-driven tools are optimising production costs, streamlining marketing processes, and improving the accuracy of predictive diagnostics.
As vehicles evolve into multifunctional “third spaces,” consumer demand for comfort and intelligence is surging. Meanwhile, international firms are capitalising on China’s automotive AI boom, with companies like Finland’s Basemark and Spain’s Gonvarri expanding operations.
Experts highlight China’s vast AI-driven opportunities, urging global players to collaborate with local suppliers to maximise market potential.
