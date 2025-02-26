Open Menu

China’s AI-driven Automotive Revolution Reshapes Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 12:45 PM

China’s AI-driven automotive revolution reshapes industry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming China’s automotive industry, integrating seamlessly into smart cockpits, autonomous driving, vehicle design, manufacturing, and after-sales services.

According to China Economic Net, major automobile manufacturers such as BYD, Geely, Dongfeng, and Chery are leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and personalise services. It is expected that over 75 percent of new cars in China will be equipped with intelligent cockpits this year.

AI-driven tools are optimising production costs, streamlining marketing processes, and improving the accuracy of predictive diagnostics.

As vehicles evolve into multifunctional “third spaces,” consumer demand for comfort and intelligence is surging. Meanwhile, international firms are capitalising on China’s automotive AI boom, with companies like Finland’s Basemark and Spain’s Gonvarri expanding operations.

Experts highlight China’s vast AI-driven opportunities, urging global players to collaborate with local suppliers to maximise market potential.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Spain Finland Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

21 minutes ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

36 minutes ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

4 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

11 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East