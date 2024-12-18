China's Annual AI Congress Unveils White Paper
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) China's prominent academics, officials, and business leaders gathered at the 10th Chinese Congress on Artificial Intelligence (CCAI 2024) in Beijing to discuss the latest advancements in research and explore the practical applications of AI within the global landscape.
The annual event, organised by the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence (CAAI) with support from the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Administrative Committee of Zhongguancun Science Park, featured over 100 experts and leading academics.
According to China Economic Net, a key highlight of the event was the release of the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Industry White Paper (2024). The document, prepared by the Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission and the Administrative Committee of Zhongguancun Science Park, projects the city's AI industry to surpass 3,000 billion Yuan ($412.
3 billion) by the end of 2024, a milestone reached a year earlier than projected.
The city's AI ecosystem, according to the paper, is supported by 36 unicorn companies and an active financing environment. In the first three quarters of 2024 alone, AI-related social financing reached an estimated 320 billion yuan.
The white paper highlights Beijing's leadership in fostering AI innovation, supported by a robust ecosystem of academic institutions, research platforms, and cutting-edge enterprises.
The city is home to 30 universities offering AI programmes and numerous national-level labs, driving breakthroughs in fields like large-scale model training and multi-modal systems. Beyond research, the capital is advancing real-world applications, with AI-powered solutions already making an impact in education, healthcare, and public services, solidifying its role as a global hub for AI development.
