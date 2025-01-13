China's Auto Sector Hits New Milestone In 2024
Published January 13, 2025
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) China's auto sector hit a new milestone in 2024 with both production and sales exceeding 31 million units, according to data released by the China Association of automobile Manufacturers on Monday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), China produced over 31.28 million automobiles last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.7 percent.
Meanwhile, car sales rose by 4.5 percent, reaching nearly 31.44 million units, as indicated by the data.
The data also revealed that both production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) exceeded 12 million units, ranking first in the world for 10 consecutive years.
Experts have predicted that China's auto sales will reach around 32.9 million units in 2025, with the sales of NEVs estimated at 16 million units.
