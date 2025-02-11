(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) BEIJING, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) — China's brain-computer interface (BCI) industry has reported significant advancements in research, development, and financing, as the technology moves closer to clinical applications amid increased innovation efforts and policy support, experts said.

Shanghai StairMed Technology Co announced it secured 350 million Yuan (US$47.9 million) in its latest fundraising round, marking the largest single investment in China's implantable BCI sector, the Shanghai-based startup told the Global Times on Tuesday.

The funds will be allocated to accelerate clinical trials of StairMed's products, advance next-generation technologies, and establish a production facility for medical-grade micro-electromechanical systems to support the commercialization of BCI technologies, the company stated.

Founded in 2021, StairMed has developed minimally invasive implanted BCI products designed to assist paralyzed patients in performing complex brain-controlled tasks. The company has created China's first high-throughput implanted BCI system that complies with medical device standards and is also the country's first registered invasive BCI product.

BCI, regarded as a new quality productive force and a beacon of future innovation, is rapidly becoming a global technology hotspot, with China emerging as a key player in this cutting-edge field.