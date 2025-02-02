Open Menu

China's Bond Market Sees Steady Growth In 2024, Reaching $10.94 Trillion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 10:45 AM

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) China's bond market experienced steady growth in 2024, marked by stable progress in opening up to foreign investors and a more diversified investor base.

A report issued by the People's Bank of China (the central bank) on Saturday revealed that China issued bonds totalling 79.3 trillion Yuan (approximately $10.94 trillion) last year, an 11.7 percent year-on-year increase. This comprised 70.4 trillion yuan in the interbank market and 8.

9 trillion yuan in the exchange market.

Additionally, the volume of treasury bonds amounted to 12.4 trillion yuan last year, while the volume of local government bonds reached 9.8 trillion yuan.

Regarding opening up to foreign markets, the report showed that China's bond market became more stable and organized, with the balance of foreign institutional holdings in the market reaching 4.20 trillion yuan by the end of last year, representing 2.4 percent of the total market holdings.

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Progress Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

2 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

11 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

12 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

12 hours ago
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

12 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

13 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

14 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East