BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) China's semiconductor industry is experiencing a surge in demand as businesses across the nation accelerate their adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), a Chinese national political advisor told the Global Times.

Semiconductors or integrated circuits (ICs), as the cornerstone of the technology industry, will serve as the vanguard of new quality productive forces. It's necessary to enhance domestic computational collaboration and innovation in order to accelerate the high-quality deployment of large language models (LLMs), Guo Yufeng, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and vice general manager of Tianjin-based Phytium Technology Co, a domestic core chip provider, said in a proposal submitted to the CPPCC National Committee.

In the rapid growth of AI, domestic semiconductor developers need to not only deliver top-notch technical products but also prioritize ecological development, nurturing a prosperous industry and ecosystem for domestic hardware and software so as to enhance the competitiveness of China's semiconductors in the international market, according to Guo.

The rise of Hangzhou-based start-up DeepSeek has created new opportunities for domestic chip manufacturers. As reported by China Media Group, several Chinese tech companies, including Phytium Technology, have successfully adapted their products to support DeepSeek's large language models. According to Guo, these implementations have achieved notable results, with performance comparable to other leading models.

Guo emphasised that the rapid development of LLMs shifted the focus from hardware-centric approaches to algorithm optimization and collaborative computing power. This shift has created new opportunities for domestic semiconductor players, driving technological iteration and expanding application scenarios.

DeepSeek's success underscores the importance of tech autonomy and ecological prosperity in driving innovation. "As a competitive player in the independent development of core semiconductors, our priority is to continuously enhance our innovative capabilities," Guo told the Global Times.



"Only by consistently advancing core technologies, enhancing the performance and competitiveness of our domestically produced CPUs, and driving industrial development can we effectively lead the way," he noted.

The second focus is to drive the development of the ecosystem and industrial chain. "We can only showcase our technological advantages by consistently enriching the ecosystem of domestic chips," Guo said.

Despite still lagging behind the most advanced international levels, China's semiconductor industry is continuously enhancing its independent innovation capabilities, gradually narrowing the gap with international advanced levels, Guo said, adding that this trend is irreversible.

He also stressed the importance of balancing long-term research and development with short-term industry demands, highlighting the need for continuous investment in foundational technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors. Pursuing an open approach to attract more ecosystem partners to collaborate is key to fostering vitality and facilitating growth and expansion of the industry, Guo stressed.

In his proposal, Guo also called for cultivation of high-quality talent for the semiconductor industry. The development of industries representing new quality productive forces, such as AI, brain-machine interfaces, humanoid robots and smart manufacturing is inseparable from high-end chips, he said.

To tackle the severe challenges in talent development faced by the industry, it is imperative to swiftly establish a high-quality talent cultivation system that aligns with the requirements of fostering new quality productive forces, Guo said.

Specific recommendations include strengthening the formulation of policies for the systematic cultivation of high-quality talent and attracting talent to strategic and pioneering industries.

It is necessary to carry out systematic reforms in the training of professionals in higher education and ensure effective alignment between talent training and industry demand, Guo noted.