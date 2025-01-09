(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) China's civil aviation industry achieved a record passenger volume of 730 million and cargo/mail volume of 8.98 million metric tons in 2024, with year-on-year increases of 17.9% and 22.1% respectively, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Thursday.

According to a report by China Daily, passenger traffic has increased by 10.6% compared to 2019, while cargo and mail traffic has risen by 19.3%, respectively.

Last year, the number of international flights surged to 6,400 weekly, reaching 84% of pre-pandemic levels, with international cargo/mail volume up by 29.3%.

Looking ahead to 2025, passenger volume is expected to reach 780 million in the sector, and cargo/mail at 9.5 million tons.