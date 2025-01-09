Open Menu

China's Civil Aviation Anticipates New Record High In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 05:15 PM

China's civil aviation anticipates new record high in 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) China's civil aviation industry achieved a record passenger volume of 730 million and cargo/mail volume of 8.98 million metric tons in 2024, with year-on-year increases of 17.9% and 22.1% respectively, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Thursday.

According to a report by China Daily, passenger traffic has increased by 10.6% compared to 2019, while cargo and mail traffic has risen by 19.3%, respectively.

Last year, the number of international flights surged to 6,400 weekly, reaching 84% of pre-pandemic levels, with international cargo/mail volume up by 29.3%.

Looking ahead to 2025, passenger volume is expected to reach 780 million in the sector, and cargo/mail at 9.5 million tons.

Related Topics

China Traffic 2019 Industry Million

Recent Stories

RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportu ..

RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US

32 minutes ago
 Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host ..

Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

32 minutes ago
 Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldne ..

Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India

52 minutes ago
 Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

1 hour ago
 Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

1 hour ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

2 hours ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

3 hours ago
 NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract fo ..

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East