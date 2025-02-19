China's Clean Energy Expo To Showcase Global Cooperation In Renewable Technologies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 02:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Xu Guangbin, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the China Electricity Council, emphasised the vital role of international cooperation in advancing clean energy at a press conference for the 15th Clean Energy Expo China (CEEC 2025), set for late March.
According to China Economic Net, Xu announced that 46 international exhibitors from 11 countries will participate in the event, representing over 10% of the total number of exhibitors.
The exhibition underscores the increasing global emphasis on clean energy, with renewable energy projected to rise from 27% to 86% of global power generation by the year 2050, as indicated by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
China has been a key player in global energy cooperation, collaborating with over 100 countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The expo will also feature senior officials from energy ministries, aiming to strengthen international collaboration in clean energy.
Chinese companies, including leaders in wind and solar energy, continue to make significant global contributions. In 2023, China accounted for more than half of the world’s renewable energy installations, and its clean energy exports helped reduce 573 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2022.
