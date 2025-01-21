China's Cold Chain Logistics Sector Achieves Strong Growth In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) China's cold chain logistics sector experienced notable growth in 2024, with demand reaching 365 million tonnes, a 4.3% year-on-year increase, according to the Cold Chain Logistics Committee. Sales of new energy refrigerated vehicles surged by 350.8% to 21,368 units, driven by rising fresh food demand and policies supporting vehicle upgrades.
According to Global Times, the growth has been further supported by developments in railway and air logistics. China Railway Special Cargo Logistics Co and China Eastern Airlines expanded cold chain services, launching new routes to connect inland cities with Europe, Central Asia, and Vietnam.
On 15th January 2025, China Eastern operated its first flight from Norway to Hubei, carrying 35 tonnes of salmon.
The sector’s growth was further bolstered by rising catering revenues, which reached RMB 5.57 trillion, and a surge in fresh food e-commerce. Officials highlighted the sector’s strong recovery, fuelled by consumer demand and market expansion.
