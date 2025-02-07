Open Menu

China's Consumer Market To Maintain Steady Growth In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

China's consumer market to maintain steady growth in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) China's consumer market saw a robust start to the Year of Snake over the Spring Festival holiday and is expected to maintain steady growth throughout the first quarter, said a spokeswoman of Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), sales at major retail and catering establishments across the country experienced a 4.

1 percent increase compared to the Spring Festival holiday of the previous year.

The ministry attributed the growth in part to the efforts by commerce departments nationwide to hold a wide range of promotional activities to create a festive atmosphere and stimulate spending during the holiday from 28th January to 4th February.

The eight-day holiday also fuelled service consumption, with a surge in spending on dining, travel, cinema, and theatre.

