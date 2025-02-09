Open Menu

China's CPI Up 0.5% In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 04:31 PM

China's CPI up 0.5% in January

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.5% year-on-year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Sunday.

The figure was up from the 0.1-percent increase registered last month, largely due to the influence of the Spring Festival holiday, said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.6% from a year ago in January, up from the 0.4-percent increase in December 2024.

On a monthly basis, the CPI expanded 0.7% in January, the data showed.

The NBS data also showed the country's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.3% year-on-year in January, flat with that in December last year.

