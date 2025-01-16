Open Menu

China's Cross-border E-commerce Grows By 10.8% In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Cross-border e-commerce in China recorded a growth of 10.8% in 2024, according to data released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the country’s total goods trade reached 43.85 trillion Yuan (approximately US$6.16 trillion), marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

The ministry highlighted that imports achieved a record growth of 2.3%, reinforcing China’s position as the world’s second-largest importer for the 16th consecutive year.

The number of companies engaged in foreign trade reached around 700,000.

Meng Yue, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Trade at the ministry, stated during a press conference in Beijing that cross-border e-commerce contributed 6% to China’s total foreign trade. He added that trade with countries under the Belt and Road Initiative represented 50.3% of China’s total foreign trade.

China contributed 20.3% to global import growth during the first three quarters of 2024, supporting the recovery of the global economy.

Related Topics

World Import China Road Beijing Commerce TV

Recent Stories

China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in ..

China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that ..

ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, h ..

17 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

47 minutes ago
 Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

3 hours ago
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Ga ..

UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

9 hours ago
 World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attes ..

World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in ren ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai records 437 successful bids for global busin ..

Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 2024

9 hours ago
 Technological advancements enhancing threat detect ..

Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, say ..

10 hours ago
 'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers ..

'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition

10 hours ago
 'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East