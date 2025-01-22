China's Domestic Tourism Industry Sees Remarkable Growth In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:01 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) China's domestic tourism experienced remarkable growth in the number of trips and revenues in 2024, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.
According to a report by China Daily, data from the Ministry indicates that in 2024, domestic tourism destinations saw approximately 5.
62 billion visits, reflecting a 14.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Of these visits, approximately 4.37 billion were made by urban residents, while around 1.25 billion were by individuals residing in rural areas.
The ministry said last year's tourism expenses totaled about 5.75 trillion Yuan (US$790 billion), growing by 17.1 percent of 840 billion yuan from 2023.
Recent Stories
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends media strategies launch ceremony
Dubai Health opens registration for graduate medical education programmes
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with members of business, trading community
Sharjah’s real estate transactions hit record AED40 billion in 2024
Switzerland named guest of honour for DIHAD 2025
ACRES 2025 opens in Sharjah
UAE leads AI technology adoption, says Oracle
Sixth edition of UAE SWAT Challenge to feature 114 teams from 48 nations
Mansour bin Zayed, Iranian Vice President discuss cooperation
Actress Jannat Zubair surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers
UAE Ambassador meets Northern Governor in Bahrain
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's domestic tourism industry sees remarkable growth in 20244 minutes ago
-
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 20254 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends media strategies launch ceremony5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health opens registration for graduate medical education programmes5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with members of business, trading community5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah’s real estate transactions hit record AED40 billion in 202420 minutes ago
-
Switzerland named guest of honour for DIHAD 202520 minutes ago
-
ACRES 2025 opens in Sharjah20 minutes ago
-
UAE leads AI technology adoption, says Oracle20 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of UAE SWAT Challenge to feature 114 teams from 48 nations35 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed, Iranian Vice President discuss cooperation35 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Northern Governor in Bahrain50 minutes ago