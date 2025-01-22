Open Menu

China's Domestic Tourism Industry Sees Remarkable Growth In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:01 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) China's domestic tourism experienced remarkable growth in the number of trips and revenues in 2024, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.

According to a report by China Daily, data from the Ministry indicates that in 2024, domestic tourism destinations saw approximately 5.

62 billion visits, reflecting a 14.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Of these visits, approximately 4.37 billion were made by urban residents, while around 1.25 billion were by individuals residing in rural areas.

The ministry said last year's tourism expenses totaled about 5.75 trillion Yuan (US$790 billion), growing by 17.1 percent of 840 billion yuan from 2023.

