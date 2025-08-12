China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, came in at 112.0 points in July, up 0.2 points from a month earlier, as government policies to boost domestic demand became more effective, industry data showed.

The sub-index tracking the sector's gross business revenues increased 0.1 point month-on-month to 130.9 points, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) revealed.

The figure in July demonstrates strong performance in the off-season, hitting a new intra-year high as business volume rebounds. The recovery in transaction volume has driven up the load utilisation rate index while simultaneously contributing to reduced logistics costs, He Hui, Chief Economist at the CFLP, told Global Times.

After the government launched the trade-in program last year, China has boosted domestic consumption growth and driven significant industrial transformation and upgrading.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, said in July that a total of 138 billion Yuan of central government funds will be distributed orderly in July and October for the third and fourth quarters to support local governments in carrying out the trade-in programme.

Supported by the policies, consumer enthusiasm and confidence have strengthened, with the summer consumption wave emerging as the Primary driving force for online sales, he said.

Driven by extreme summer weather conditions, categories such as medical and health products, sun protection cream, and off-season apparel have sold well. In addition, summer vacation-themed educational materials and training courses have experienced significant sales growth.

"As policies to stabilize employment and boost consumption continue to produce effect, the country's service consumption and new types of consumption expanded. China's consumption is poised to maintain resilience and will serve as the primary driving force for economic growth," Cai Wei, Chief Strategy Officer at KPMG China Advisory, told Global Times.

The role of the trade-in policy in guiding green and intelligent consumption upgrading is growing stronger, with consumption of new energy vehicles, energy-saving household appliances, and smart home appliances maintaining rapid growth.

Additionally, the emotion-driven economy is empowering new upgrading consumption categories such as light luxury, trendy toys, and fitness, while gold and silver jewelry and sports and entertainment products are achieving rapid growth, Cai noted.

China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, increased by 5 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year. Online retail sales went up by 8.5 percent year-on-year, official data showed.