China’s Economic Slowdown Deepens In August
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) China’s economic slowdown deepened in August with a raft of key indicators missing expectations.
Retail sales last month rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday, missing analysts’ estimates for 3.9 percent growth and slowing from July’s 3.7 percent growth.
Industrial output growth slowed to 5.2 percent in August, compared to the 5.7 percent jump in July, marking its weakest level since August 2024.
Fixed-asset investment, reported on a year-to-date basis, expanded just 0.5 percent, a sharp slowdown from the 1.6 percent expansion in the January to July period, and undershooting economists’ forecasts for 1.4 percent growth.
