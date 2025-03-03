China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Factory activity among smaller-sized producers in China in February expanded at its fastest pace in three months, according to a private-sector survey released by Caixin data on Monday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February increased to 50.8, indicating five consecutive months of expansion.

Data from the Caixin survey suggest the improvement was led by both manufacturing capacity and new orders, as factories sped up production to meet pent-up demand during the Spring Festival holiday.

The Caixin survey covers mostly mid-small sized factories in the private sector. Its upward trend has aligned with China's official PMI data over the past few months.

In February, China's non-manufacturing business activity index reached 50.4 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from January, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.