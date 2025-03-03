China’s Factory Activity Sees Fastest Expansion In Three Months
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 01:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Factory activity among smaller-sized producers in China in February expanded at its fastest pace in three months, according to a private-sector survey released by Caixin data on Monday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February increased to 50.8, indicating five consecutive months of expansion.
Data from the Caixin survey suggest the improvement was led by both manufacturing capacity and new orders, as factories sped up production to meet pent-up demand during the Spring Festival holiday.
The Caixin survey covers mostly mid-small sized factories in the private sector. Its upward trend has aligned with China's official PMI data over the past few months.
In February, China's non-manufacturing business activity index reached 50.4 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from January, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Middle East
-
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months6 minutes ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surgery21 minutes ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut21 minutes ago
-
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusitis51 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay51 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau2 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Seram Island2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day2 hours ago
-
Vietnam to invest over US$501 million in semiconductor chip plant3 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago