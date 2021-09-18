UrduPoint.com

China’s First Giant Quarantine Station To Be Put Into Use

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

China’s first giant quarantine station to be put into use

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) China’s first giant international health station providing quarantine and medical services to all inbound travelers is expected to be put into use in Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong Province in late September, which could reduce the infection risk during quarantine and replace quarantine hotels, media reports said.

Construction of the first phase of the station has been completed and the first batch of 184 medical staff started working in the station on Friday.

The 250,000-square-meter station with 5,074 rooms is China’s first international health station to replace quarantine hotels, jiemian.com reported on Friday according to Global Times.

The first batch of medical staff will work with the help of artificial intelligence equipment to reduce unnecessary contact.

Smart equipment can help travelers to have a temperature check, epidemiological investigation and check in and out, while a screen in the quarantine room can automatically upload health information and conduct temperature checks, with robots providing food and other daily necessities to travelers.

Guangzhou faces a considerable task in quarantining inbound travelers, who were previously quarantined in hotels that are close to densely populated areas in downtown Guangzhou, posing the risk of domestic infections. Guangzhou experienced China’s first outbreak with the Delta variant in May.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou May September Media All

Recent Stories

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

7 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

7 minutes ago
 BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

16 minutes ago
 Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one ..

Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one year

16 minutes ago
 Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 succe ..

Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 successful students of Isra varsity ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.