Open Menu

China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $3.2024 Trillion In December

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM

China's foreign exchange reserves reach $3.2024 trillion in December

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves totalled US$3.2024 trillion at the end of December 2024, down by 63.5 billion Dollars, or 1.94 percent, compared to the end of November last year, official data showed Tuesday.

According to People's Daily Online, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the US Dollar index climbed while global financial asset prices declined last month due to monetary policy expectations and macroeconomic data in major economies.

Due to the combined effects of factors such as Currency translation and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves shrank in December last year, the statement added.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China November December Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

1 hour ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

10 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

11 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

12 hours ago
Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

12 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

13 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

14 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East