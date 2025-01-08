China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $3.2024 Trillion In December
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves totalled US$3.2024 trillion at the end of December 2024, down by 63.5 billion Dollars, or 1.94 percent, compared to the end of November last year, official data showed Tuesday.
According to People's Daily Online, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the US Dollar index climbed while global financial asset prices declined last month due to monetary policy expectations and macroeconomic data in major economies.
Due to the combined effects of factors such as Currency translation and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves shrank in December last year, the statement added.
