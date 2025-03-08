Open Menu

China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise To $3.23 Trillion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves reached nearly US$3.23 trillion at the end of February, up by US$18.2 billion Dollars, or 0.57%, compared to the end of January, official data showed.

The U.S. Dollar index fell last month, and global financial asset prices were mixed, influenced by macroeconomic policies and data from major economies as well as monetary policies and expectations of key central banks, Xinhua reports, quoting the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's foreign exchange reserves increased in February due to a combination of factors, including Currency translation and changes in asset prices, according to the statement.

The country's economy has a solid foundation, enjoys multiple advantages, and exhibits strong resilience and great potential, all of which have contributed to the general stability of foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.

According to data released Friday by the People's Bank of China, the country's gold reserves increased to 73.61 million ounces at the end of February, up from 73.45 million ounces at the end of January.

