BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) China's foreign trade businesses quickly ramped up operations after the Chinese New Year celebrations, seeking new markets, products, and business models to ensure a strong start in the Year of the Snake.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), in the week following the eight-day holiday that ended on 4th February, Yangshan Port in Shanghai reached a new record, with as many as 15 ships docked at the same time.

At the same time, a China-Europe freight train departed from Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, carrying a batch of locally made cars.

In Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, international buyers flocked to the Yiwu International Trade City—the world's largest market for small commodities—after the holiday break, looking for trendy Chinese products.

In Nanjing, Jiangsu Province's capital, Nanjing Haixing Grid Technology Company, a power grid equipment manufacturer, is also operating at full capacity to meet overseas orders.

To stabilise and promote the high-quality development of foreign trade, various provincial regions across China have launched targeted initiatives. Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Henan are integrating cross-border e-commerce with industrial clusters, while Guangxi and Chongqing are speeding up the development of the new western land-sea corridor to enhance logistics infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Sichuan has unveiled plans to establish a national base for digital service exports, focusing on gaming, animation, and intellectual property.