China's Foreign Trade In High Gear After Spring Festival Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) China's foreign trade businesses quickly ramped up operations after the Chinese New Year celebrations, seeking new markets, products, and business models to ensure a strong start in the Year of the Snake.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), in the week following the eight-day holiday that ended on 4th February, Yangshan Port in Shanghai reached a new record, with as many as 15 ships docked at the same time.
At the same time, a China-Europe freight train departed from Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, carrying a batch of locally made cars.
In Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, international buyers flocked to the Yiwu International Trade City—the world's largest market for small commodities—after the holiday break, looking for trendy Chinese products.
In Nanjing, Jiangsu Province's capital, Nanjing Haixing Grid Technology Company, a power grid equipment manufacturer, is also operating at full capacity to meet overseas orders.
To stabilise and promote the high-quality development of foreign trade, various provincial regions across China have launched targeted initiatives. Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Henan are integrating cross-border e-commerce with industrial clusters, while Guangxi and Chongqing are speeding up the development of the new western land-sea corridor to enhance logistics infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Sichuan has unveiled plans to establish a national base for digital service exports, focusing on gaming, animation, and intellectual property.
Recent Stories
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea33 minutes ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi33 minutes ago
-
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 201 hour ago
-
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July2 hours ago
-
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry2 hours ago
-
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station2 hours ago
-
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes alive10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 202512 hours ago
-
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow13 hours ago