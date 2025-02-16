Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade In High Gear After Spring Festival Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) China's foreign trade businesses quickly ramped up operations after the Chinese New Year celebrations, seeking new markets, products, and business models to ensure a strong start in the Year of the Snake.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), in the week following the eight-day holiday that ended on 4th February, Yangshan Port in Shanghai reached a new record, with as many as 15 ships docked at the same time.

At the same time, a China-Europe freight train departed from Chongqing Municipality in southwest China, carrying a batch of locally made cars.

In Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, international buyers flocked to the Yiwu International Trade City—the world's largest market for small commodities—after the holiday break, looking for trendy Chinese products.

In Nanjing, Jiangsu Province's capital, Nanjing Haixing Grid Technology Company, a power grid equipment manufacturer, is also operating at full capacity to meet overseas orders.

To stabilise and promote the high-quality development of foreign trade, various provincial regions across China have launched targeted initiatives. Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Henan are integrating cross-border e-commerce with industrial clusters, while Guangxi and Chongqing are speeding up the development of the new western land-sea corridor to enhance logistics infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Sichuan has unveiled plans to establish a national base for digital service exports, focusing on gaming, animation, and intellectual property.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports Business China Company Chongqing Nanjing Shanghai Same February Market TV From

Recent Stories

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

33 minutes ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

1 hour ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

2 hours ago
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

2 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East