China's Foreign Trade Up 1.3% In Q1 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed on Monday.
China Daily quoted the General Administration of Customs as saying that China's exports rose 6.9 percent to 6.13 trillion Yuan ($850.1 billion) during the period while imports fell 6 percent to 4.17 trillion yuan.
