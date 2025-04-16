Open Menu

China's GDP Expands 5.4% Year-on-year In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:15 AM

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the country's GDP reached 31.

8758 trillion Yuan (approximately US$4.42 trillion) during the specified period.

On a quarterly basis, the economy increased 1.2 percent in the first three months.

China's GDP grew 5 percent year-on-year last year and the country has targeted its full-year economic growth at around 5 percent for 2025.

Related Topics

China TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

8 hours ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

9 hours ago
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

10 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

10 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

10 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East