BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the country's GDP reached 31.

8758 trillion Yuan (approximately US$4.42 trillion) during the specified period.

On a quarterly basis, the economy increased 1.2 percent in the first three months.

China's GDP grew 5 percent year-on-year last year and the country has targeted its full-year economic growth at around 5 percent for 2025.