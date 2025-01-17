Open Menu

China's GDP Grows 5% In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Official data released on Friday showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5 percent year-on-year in 2024.

The People's Daily Online reported that China's GDP thereby achieved the annual target of around 5 percent.

