China's Hainan Unveils Policy To Boost Commercial Space Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM
HAINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) South China's Hainan Province - home to the country's first commercial spacecraft launch site and the coastal national Wenchang spaceport - on Monday issued a government document aimed at transforming the region into a key practice site for developing new quality productive forces, with a particular focus on expanding the province's space industry.
The document outlines plans to accelerate the development of commercial space launch capabilities by benchmarking against leading global sites. It calls for methodically advancing the development of key commercial space infrastructure and innovation platforms.
The province is directed to establish a commercial measurement, operation, and control system, alongside an innovative platform for rocket recovery and reuse. The goal is to incrementally build a reliable and stable framework for commercial space launch missions, enabling low-cost, frequent, secure, and sustainable commercial launches, read the document.
Additionally, the document calls for the development of the rocket, satellite, and data industries, and advocates for establishing commercial space development regulations for the Hainan Free Trade Port.
The document also proposes establishing an international satellite advanced manufacturing centre and a collaborative satellite-rocket R&D centre, attracting leading satellite manufacturers, and supporting the development of integrated satellite design companies.
The document also promotes foundational innovations in space pharmaceuticals and advocates for implementing a low-altitude economic development strategy, encouraging cautious and active growth in the low-altitude economy.
China will promote integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries, launch pilot initiatives for large-scale application of new technologies, products, and scenarios, and promote steady development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models2 minutes ago
-
China's Hainan unveils policy to boost commercial space sector2 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California32 minutes ago
-
U.S. annual natural gas production from Eagle Ford to grow to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026: EIA8 hours ago
-
Venice Biennale 2025: UNESCO honours Mosul's architectural renaissance9 hours ago
-
Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UN trade body9 hours ago
-
EU's exports of medicinal, pharma products up by 13.5% in 20249 hours ago
-
European Council to provide EU assistance of €500 million in loans to Jordan9 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan10 hours ago
-
OPEC revises down global oil demand growth for 2025 due to US tariffs: MOMR10 hours ago
-
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria10 hours ago
-
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 202411 hours ago