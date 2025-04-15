(@FahadShabbir)

HAINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) South China's Hainan Province - home to the country's first commercial spacecraft launch site and the coastal national Wenchang spaceport - on Monday issued a government document aimed at transforming the region into a key practice site for developing new quality productive forces, with a particular focus on expanding the province's space industry.

The document outlines plans to accelerate the development of commercial space launch capabilities by benchmarking against leading global sites. It calls for methodically advancing the development of key commercial space infrastructure and innovation platforms.

The province is directed to establish a commercial measurement, operation, and control system, alongside an innovative platform for rocket recovery and reuse. The goal is to incrementally build a reliable and stable framework for commercial space launch missions, enabling low-cost, frequent, secure, and sustainable commercial launches, read the document.

Additionally, the document calls for the development of the rocket, satellite, and data industries, and advocates for establishing commercial space development regulations for the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The document also proposes establishing an international satellite advanced manufacturing centre and a collaborative satellite-rocket R&D centre, attracting leading satellite manufacturers, and supporting the development of integrated satellite design companies.

The document also promotes foundational innovations in space pharmaceuticals and advocates for implementing a low-altitude economic development strategy, encouraging cautious and active growth in the low-altitude economy.

China will promote integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries, launch pilot initiatives for large-scale application of new technologies, products, and scenarios, and promote steady development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.