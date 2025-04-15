Open Menu

China's Hainan Unveils Policy To Boost Commercial Space Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:00 AM

China's Hainan unveils policy to boost commercial space sector

HAINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) South China's Hainan Province - home to the country's first commercial spacecraft launch site and the coastal national Wenchang spaceport - on Monday issued a government document aimed at transforming the region into a key practice site for developing new quality productive forces, with a particular focus on expanding the province's space industry.

The document outlines plans to accelerate the development of commercial space launch capabilities by benchmarking against leading global sites. It calls for methodically advancing the development of key commercial space infrastructure and innovation platforms.

The province is directed to establish a commercial measurement, operation, and control system, alongside an innovative platform for rocket recovery and reuse. The goal is to incrementally build a reliable and stable framework for commercial space launch missions, enabling low-cost, frequent, secure, and sustainable commercial launches, read the document.

Additionally, the document calls for the development of the rocket, satellite, and data industries, and advocates for establishing commercial space development regulations for the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The document also proposes establishing an international satellite advanced manufacturing centre and a collaborative satellite-rocket R&D centre, attracting leading satellite manufacturers, and supporting the development of integrated satellite design companies.

The document also promotes foundational innovations in space pharmaceuticals and advocates for implementing a low-altitude economic development strategy, encouraging cautious and active growth in the low-altitude economy.

China will promote integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries, launch pilot initiatives for large-scale application of new technologies, products, and scenarios, and promote steady development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.

Related Topics

China SITE Government Industry

Recent Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

10 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

10 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

10 hours ago
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

11 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

12 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East