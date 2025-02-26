China’s Ice, Snow Industry Surges, Boosting Equipment Manufacturing, Exports
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) China's ice and snow consumption surpassed 150 billion Yuan (US$20.69 billion) in the 2023-2024 snow season, driven by rising winter sports participation.
According to a report by People's Daily Online, the expansion of the industry has significantly boosted domestic manufacturing.
The number of ice and snow equipment producers has risen from 300 in 2015 to approximately 900 in 2023.
Chinese-made gear is gaining international recognition, with domestic brands now competing at professional sports levels.
During the 2025 Spring Festival, Harbin welcomed over 12.15 million tourists, while ski resorts nationwide saw a 10 percent rise in visits. Manufacturers are also expanding overseas, with Zhejiang’s ice and snow equipment exports surging 127.1 percent last year.
China continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in winter sports and equipment manufacturing.
