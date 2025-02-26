Open Menu

China’s Ice, Snow Industry Surges, Boosting Equipment Manufacturing, Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM

China’s ice, snow industry surges, boosting equipment manufacturing, exports

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) China's ice and snow consumption surpassed 150 billion Yuan (US$20.69 billion) in the 2023-2024 snow season, driven by rising winter sports participation.

According to a report by People's Daily Online, the expansion of the industry has significantly boosted domestic manufacturing.

The number of ice and snow equipment producers has risen from 300 in 2015 to approximately 900 in 2023.

Chinese-made gear is gaining international recognition, with domestic brands now competing at professional sports levels.

During the 2025 Spring Festival, Harbin welcomed over 12.15 million tourists, while ski resorts nationwide saw a 10 percent rise in visits. Manufacturers are also expanding overseas, with Zhejiang’s ice and snow equipment exports surging 127.1 percent last year.

China continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in winter sports and equipment manufacturing.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Exports China Harbin 2015 From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..

5 minutes ago
 EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech ..

EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector

6 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 a ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..

6 minutes ago
 PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineeri ..

PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

1 minute ago
 Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutu ..

Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustain ..

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

20 minutes ago
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of ..

DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Ch ..

Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mech ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

35 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..

36 minutes ago
 HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financi ..

HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East