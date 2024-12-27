China's Industrial Profits Down 4.7% In 11 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The National Bureau of Statistics of China announced on Friday that the combined profit of major industrial enterprises went down 4.7 percent year-on-year in the January-November period, according to People's Daily Online.
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
