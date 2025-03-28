BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) China's installed non-fossil fuel power generation capacity surpassed 2 billion kilowatts for the first time at the end of February, according to the latest data released by the China Electricity Council.

People's Daily Online said that the figure accounted for 58.8 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

The installed capacity of new energy generation, represented by wind and solar power, reached 1.46 billion kilowatts at the end of last month, accounting for 42.8 percent of the country's total power generation capacity.

Official data showed that China's installed capacity of non-fossil fuel power generation surpassed 1 billion kilowatts for the first time at the end of June 2021.

The quick increase in the installed capacity reflected the power sector's continued efforts to optimize the energy structure and accelerate the green and low-carbon transition