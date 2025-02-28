Open Menu

China's Lithium Battery, Photovoltaic Industries Post Double-digit Growth In 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:45 PM

China's lithium battery, photovoltaic industries post double-digit growth in 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) China's lithium battery and photovoltaic industries continue to lead the global clean energy market, with both sectors posting double-digit growth in key metrics in 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Thursday.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the lithium battery industry saw significant growth, with total output reaching 1,170 gigawatt-hours (GWh), marking a 24 percent increase compared to the previous year.

This growth propelled the industry's total value to surpass 1.2 trillion Yuan (about US$165 billion), driven in part by a record 260 GWh of energy storage batteries, which surged by 40 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, the installed capacity of lithium batteries in new energy vehicles (NEVs) and energy storage systems saw a sharp increase, rising 48 percent to exceed 645 GWh.

Meanwhile, the photovoltaic industry also exhibited solid growth, with production across several key stages rising by over 10 percent year on year. Output of polysilicon -- the Primary material used in solar panels -- along with silicon wafers, cells, and modules all saw notable increases, ensuring that the sector's total output value remained in the trillion-yuan range (over $137 billion).

Related Topics

Technology China Vehicles Same Lead Market TV All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

6 minutes ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

21 minutes ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

1 hour ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

1 hour ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

2 hours ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East