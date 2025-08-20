(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, stood at 3 percent on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous month.

According to the National Interbank Funding Centre, the over-five-year LPR - on which many lenders base their mortgage rates - also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.5 percent.