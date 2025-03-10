China’s Luban Workshop boosts global vocational training

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) China's Luban Workshop initiative is advancing vocational education worldwide, equipping workers with high-tech skills to meet industrial demands in developing nations.

China Economic Net said that since the initiative's inception in 2016, it has established over 30 workshops across Asia, Africa, and Europe. It has trained nearly 10,000 degree students and more than 31,000 individuals in key sectors such as intelligent technology, new energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The programme follows the Engineering-Practice-Innovation-Project (EPIP) model, gaining international recognition for its hands-on approach. In Portugal, educators have praised its effectiveness over traditional European methods. Meanwhile, nearly 20 international vocational education standards developed under the initiative have been adopted by partner countries.

Thailand has set up a dedicated research centre to promote China's vocational education model, while the UK has incorporated Chinese culinary standards into its national qualification framework.

Professor Zhang Shuibo, a Dean of the school of International Project Management of Tianjin University, highlighted challenges such as a shortage of bilingual instructors and differences in education systems. He proposed creating a national teacher training base and a joint talent information platform to enhance cross-border vocational cooperation.

As the initiative expands, efforts to bridge cultural and educational gaps remain key to its success.