China's Manufacturing Activity Remains In Expansion Zone In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:45 PM

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) China's manufacturing sector continued its recovery in December, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) holding steady at 50.1 percent, marking three consecutive months in the expansion zone, data showed on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics' Service Survey Centre, announced on Tuesday that the momentum of economic recovery continued into December. This positive trend is supported by the combined effects of macroeconomic policies.

The implementation of the existing policies, alongside a new set of stimulus measures, has accelerated the recovery of market demand. The New Orders Index rose to 51 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, marking its fourth consecutive month of growth.

Exports also showed steady improvement, with the New Export Orders Index at 48.3 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, rising for the second month in a row.

Additionally, the equipment manufacturing PMI reached 50.6 percent in December, marking five consecutive months of expansion and sustaining robust development. By enterprise size, the PMI for medium-sized enterprises climbed to 50.7 percent, entering the expansion zone for the first time in eight months, while both large and medium-sized firms remained in positive territory.

On a quarterly basis, the average manufacturing PMI for the fourth quarter stood at 50.2 percent, significantly higher than the 49.4 percent recorded in the third quarter.

