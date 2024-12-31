China's Manufacturing Activity Remains In Expansion Zone In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) China's manufacturing sector continued its recovery in December, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) holding steady at 50.1 percent, marking three consecutive months in the expansion zone, data showed on Tuesday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics' Service Survey Centre, announced on Tuesday that the momentum of economic recovery continued into December. This positive trend is supported by the combined effects of macroeconomic policies.
The implementation of the existing policies, alongside a new set of stimulus measures, has accelerated the recovery of market demand. The New Orders Index rose to 51 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, marking its fourth consecutive month of growth.
Exports also showed steady improvement, with the New Export Orders Index at 48.3 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, rising for the second month in a row.
Additionally, the equipment manufacturing PMI reached 50.6 percent in December, marking five consecutive months of expansion and sustaining robust development. By enterprise size, the PMI for medium-sized enterprises climbed to 50.7 percent, entering the expansion zone for the first time in eight months, while both large and medium-sized firms remained in positive territory.
On a quarterly basis, the average manufacturing PMI for the fourth quarter stood at 50.2 percent, significantly higher than the 49.4 percent recorded in the third quarter.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December3 minutes ago
-
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo3 minutes ago
-
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival18 minutes ago
-
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi18 minutes ago
-
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January2 hours ago
-
Beijing unveils plans to boost driverless vehicle use in capital2 hours ago
-
Korea's consumer prices rise 2.3% in 20243 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Terminal13 hours ago
-
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award13 hours ago
-
Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup14 hours ago
-
UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call14 hours ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, Ukraine14 hours ago