(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) BEIJING, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) - China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) saw robust production and sales in the first quarter of 2025, industry data showed.

NEV production surged 50.4% year-on-year to 3.18 million units in the first three months, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

During the period, NEV sales soared 47.1% year-on-year to 3.08 million units, accounting for 41.2% of total vehicle sales in the period, according to CAAM data.

China's auto industry got off to a steady start as both production and sales achieved double-digit growth in the period, driven by the implementation of measures aimed at spurring auto consumption.

Total auto output reached 7.56 million units in the period, marking a 14.5% year-on-year increase, while sales grew 11.2% to 7.47 million units.

CAAM's data also showed that the country's auto exports maintained steady growth momentum, with a year-on-year increase of 7.3%. Notably, the NEV exports soared 43.9% year-on-year to 441,000 units.