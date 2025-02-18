Open Menu

China's NEV Output, Sales Surge In January

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) performed strongly, with production surging 29 percent year-on-year to 1.02 million units in January, industry data showed on Monday.

China Daily quoted the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) as saying that NEV sales grew rapidly by 29.4 percent year-on-year to 944,000 units in January - accounting for 38.

9 percent of total new vehicle sales last month.

China's auto industry witnessed a steady start to the year, with both passenger car production and sales posting year-on-year increases in January.

Total passenger car output reached 2.15 million units last month, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, while sales grew 0.8 percent year-on-year to top 2.13 million units.

Meanwhile, China's auto exports rose 6.1 percent year-on-year last month, totalling 470,000 units in January.

