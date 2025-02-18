China's NEV Output, Sales Surge In January
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) performed strongly, with production surging 29 percent year-on-year to 1.02 million units in January, industry data showed on Monday.
China Daily quoted the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) as saying that NEV sales grew rapidly by 29.4 percent year-on-year to 944,000 units in January - accounting for 38.
9 percent of total new vehicle sales last month.
China's auto industry witnessed a steady start to the year, with both passenger car production and sales posting year-on-year increases in January.
Total passenger car output reached 2.15 million units last month, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, while sales grew 0.8 percent year-on-year to top 2.13 million units.
Meanwhile, China's auto exports rose 6.1 percent year-on-year last month, totalling 470,000 units in January.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..
International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..
Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's NEV output, sales surge in January5 minutes ago
-
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip8 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international developments8 hours ago
-
International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 20259 hours ago
-
IDEX Talks 2025 put sharp focus CBRNE threats10 hours ago
-
Italian food exports to UAE grew by 6% in 2024, expected to continue rising in 2025 to 10%: Italian ..10 hours ago
-
ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC10 hours ago
-
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate of 94%10 hours ago
-
Ducab partners with MBRHE to power sustainable living in Dubai10 hours ago
-
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 202510 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments10 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 202511 hours ago