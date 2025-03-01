China's Non-manufacturing Sector Continues To Expand In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:48 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) BEIJING, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) - China's non-manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, reflecting a steady recovery momentum in economic output, according to official data released on Saturday.
According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), in February, China's non-manufacturing business activity index reached 50.4%, reflecting an increase of 0.2% from January, as per the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.
"In terms of industries, the business activity index of air transport, postal services, telecommunications, radio and television and satellite transmission services, capital market services and monetary and financial services was in a high expansion range of more than 55.0%, and the total business volume in these industries went up relatively rapidly," said Huo Lihui, head of the Business Climate Survey Division at the Service Survey Center under the NBS.
The business activity index for the construction industry has risen to the expansion range since the end of the Spring Festival holiday season in early February, as the weather warms up, investment projects commences, and companies gradually resume operations.
The industry's business activity index in February was 52.7%, up 3.4% from the previous month.
"Since the conclusion of the Spring Festival holiday season, China's investment demand has been revitalized. Construction companies have expedited their work resumption, leading to a notable acceleration in construction activities. The increase observed across various sub-sectors indicates that infrastructure investment-related activities have been particularly remarkable," stated He Hui, Deputy Head of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing."
The official Spring Festival holiday period this year extended from January 28 to February 4. The Spring Festival, which marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year, is regarded as the most significant holiday in the Chinese Calendar and serves as a cherished occasion for family reunions.
