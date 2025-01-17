Open Menu

China's Population Falls For 3rd Consecutive Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM

China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) China's total population fell for a third consecutive year to 1.408 billion in 2024 despite an uptick in the number of newborns year-on-year, data released on Friday shows.

According to China Daily, the National Bureau of Statistics stated that by the end of 2024, the total population will have decreased by 1.39 million, a decline compared to the reductions of 2.08 million in 2023 and 850,000 in 2022.

The number of newborns in 2024 reached 9.54 million, up from 9.02 million in 2023. The number of deaths outpaced the number of births by a little margin, standing at 10.93 million, the data shows.

The number of people aged 60 years and older reached 310 million in 2024, or 22 percent of the total population. The ratio of the elderly in 2023 was 21.1 percent.

The nation's urbanisation rate went up by 0.84 percentage points to 67 percent by the end of 2024, the bureau added.

Related Topics

China From Billion Million

Recent Stories

China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

China's population falls for 3rd consecutive year

5 minutes ago

Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seve ..

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m ca ..

57 minutes ago
 Experts predict major transformation in coffee ind ..

Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025

1 hour ago
 China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

China's GDP grows 5% in 2024

2 hours ago
 TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional se ..

TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security

2 hours ago
SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket boos ..

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025

4 hours ago
 EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid i ..

EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025

11 hours ago
 FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club ..

FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup

11 hours ago
 UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, h ..

UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East