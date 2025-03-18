Open Menu

China’s Private Rocket Firm Galactic Energy Sends Eight Satellites Into Orbits

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM

China’s private rocket firm Galactic Energy sends eight satellites into orbits

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Chinese commercial space company Galactic Energy announced on Monday that it successfully deployed eight satellites into sun-synchronous orbits from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Northwest China’s Gansu Province.

Six of the satellites launched, designated No.55 to No.60 of the Yunyao constellation, are capable of collecting data on atmospheric temperature, humidity, pressure, and ionospheric electron density.

This data has broad applications in meteorological observation, offering crucial support for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and space weather early-warning systems, the company said.

The remaining two additional satellites, numbered No.

06 and No. 07 and operated by AIRSAT Technology Group, are equipped with multispectral camera payloads capable of capturing high-quality remote sensing imagery.

Their integration into the AIRSAT constellation will broaden remote-sensing capabilities, enhance data diversity, and provide more precise and efficient services for agriculture, forestry, resource management, environmental protection, and disaster prevention, according to Galactic Energy.

To date, Galactic Energy has completed 17 commercial launch missions, successfully delivering 71 satellites into their designated orbits, the company told the Global Times.

