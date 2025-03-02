Open Menu

China's Qingdao Leads Coastal Restoration Efforts For Marine Sustainability

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

QINGDAO, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Qingdao West Coast New Area in North China's Shandong province is advancing marine sustainability through large-scale ecological restoration initiatives.

According to China Daily, the region, which boasts a 309-kilometre coastline and abundant wetland resources, plays a vital ecological role. However, it faces significant challenges due to urbanisation, including wetland degradation and biodiversity loss.

"Over 150 kilometres of coastline have been rehabilitated, 1,200 hectares of coastal wetlands restored, and 260 hectares of coastal vegetation revived since 2012," said Zang Haoyu, Deputy Director of the Qingdao West Coast New Area.

Speaking at the First Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, Zang highlighted the discovery of a 306-hectare eelgrass bed in Tangdao Bay, the largest in Shandong province. The conference, attended by 400 participants from 29 countries, emphasised the role of coastal cities in climate action and ocean governance.

UNESCO official Julian Barbiere stressed that coastal cities are vital decision-making hubs for ocean sustainability. To strengthen global cooperation, the "Cities with the Ocean" platform, launched at the 2024 Ocean Decade Conference, now includes Qingdao, Xiamen, and other international coastal cities.

Related Topics

China Xiamen Qingdao From

Recent Stories

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

16 minutes ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

46 minutes ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

46 minutes ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

1 hour ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 hours ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East