QINGDAO, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The Qingdao West Coast New Area in North China's Shandong province is advancing marine sustainability through large-scale ecological restoration initiatives.

According to China Daily, the region, which boasts a 309-kilometre coastline and abundant wetland resources, plays a vital ecological role. However, it faces significant challenges due to urbanisation, including wetland degradation and biodiversity loss.

"Over 150 kilometres of coastline have been rehabilitated, 1,200 hectares of coastal wetlands restored, and 260 hectares of coastal vegetation revived since 2012," said Zang Haoyu, Deputy Director of the Qingdao West Coast New Area.

Speaking at the First Ocean Decade International Coastal Cities Conference in Qingdao, Zang highlighted the discovery of a 306-hectare eelgrass bed in Tangdao Bay, the largest in Shandong province. The conference, attended by 400 participants from 29 countries, emphasised the role of coastal cities in climate action and ocean governance.

UNESCO official Julian Barbiere stressed that coastal cities are vital decision-making hubs for ocean sustainability. To strengthen global cooperation, the "Cities with the Ocean" platform, launched at the 2024 Ocean Decade Conference, now includes Qingdao, Xiamen, and other international coastal cities.