China’s Retail Prosperity Index Rises
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The China General Chamber of Commerce reported on Monday that the retail prosperity index rose to 51.1 points in January, up 0.7 points from the previous month and 0.2 points higher year-on-year.
The sub-index for merchandise businesses hit 51.8, up 1.8 points from December. The profitability sub-index climbed by 4.9 points, while the average transaction value index increased by 2.
0 points, both marking their highest levels in a year, indicating a recovery in business performance.
According to Global Times, analysts noted that the uptick was largely attributed to the Chinese Lunar New Year shopping spree and recently launched trade-in programmes by the government.
Several factors have contributed to the surge in consumer spending, with the upcoming Spring Festival holidays expected to boost spending on dining, tourism and shopping.
Recent Stories
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation9 seconds ago
-
China’s retail prosperity index rises19 seconds ago
-
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia30 minutes ago
-
53 dead, 62 injured in China earthquake30 minutes ago
-
World Food Programme condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy2 hours ago
-
India achieves 94 percent ISO standardisation2 hours ago
-
Dubai Culture to take part in Maison&Objet in Paris3 hours ago
-
China launches test satellite for orbital refueling3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness10 hours ago
-
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 1711 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 1013 hours ago