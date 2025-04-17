China's Retail Sales Of Consumer Goods Up 4.6% In January-March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 04:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, Commerce Ministry Spokeswoman He Yongqian said on Thursday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), The faster growth pace in consumer goods sales demonstrates that a new round of stimulus packages adopted earlier this year by the central government focusing on driving domestic demand and boosting consumption has paid off.
"The retail sales of consumer goods in the first quarter reached 12.5 trillion Yuan (US$1.71 trillion), up by 4.6 percent year-on-year. This growth rate is 1.1 percentage point higher than the average growth rate in the entire year of 2024. The retail sales of passenger vehicles rose by 5.8 percent year-on-year," the spokeswoman said at a press conference in Beijing.
Recent Stories
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks
China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation2 minutes ago
-
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants2 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks2 minutes ago
-
Third International Conference on Autism Research Advancements to begin April 193 minutes ago
-
China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March3 minutes ago
-
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Chinese doctors implant world's smallest, lightest artificial heart18 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation18 minutes ago
-
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader18 minutes ago
-
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI48 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director1 hour ago