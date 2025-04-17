Open Menu

China's Retail Sales Of Consumer Goods Up 4.6% In January-March

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 04:15 PM

China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, Commerce Ministry Spokeswoman He Yongqian said on Thursday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), The faster growth pace in consumer goods sales demonstrates that a new round of stimulus packages adopted earlier this year by the central government focusing on driving domestic demand and boosting consumption has paid off.

"The retail sales of consumer goods in the first quarter reached 12.5 trillion Yuan (US$1.71 trillion), up by 4.6 percent year-on-year. This growth rate is 1.1 percentage point higher than the average growth rate in the entire year of 2024. The retail sales of passenger vehicles rose by 5.8 percent year-on-year," the spokeswoman said at a press conference in Beijing.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Beijing Commerce TV Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events fo ..

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border ..

Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation

2 minutes ago
 DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contrac ..

DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants

2 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered truc ..

Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks

2 minutes ago
 China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in ..

China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March

3 minutes ago
 FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliam ..

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

17 minutes ago
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

18 minutes ago
 Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become ..

Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader

18 minutes ago
 DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

48 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

1 hour ago
 Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East