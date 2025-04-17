BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, Commerce Ministry Spokeswoman He Yongqian said on Thursday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), The faster growth pace in consumer goods sales demonstrates that a new round of stimulus packages adopted earlier this year by the central government focusing on driving domestic demand and boosting consumption has paid off.

"The retail sales of consumer goods in the first quarter reached 12.5 trillion Yuan (US$1.71 trillion), up by 4.6 percent year-on-year. This growth rate is 1.1 percentage point higher than the average growth rate in the entire year of 2024. The retail sales of passenger vehicles rose by 5.8 percent year-on-year," the spokeswoman said at a press conference in Beijing.