China’s Retail Sector Gains Momentum In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The China retail prosperity index, a barometer of retailers' expectations for the sector, rose to 50.5 percent in April, the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) said on Sunday. The figure marked 0.3-point increase from the previous month.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The CGCC's said that the uptick mainly stemmed from merchandise operations and leasing activities, reflecting stronger momentum after a raft of pro‑consumption policies took hold.

Merchandise sentiment returned to growth at 50.1, helped by spring product roll‑outs and wider trade‑in subsidies, while the leasing sub‑index climbed to a robust 52.

7. E‑commerce remained steady at 50.1, suggesting both online and physical channels see demand stabilising.

The CGCC attributed the improvement to a newly issued action plan to boost consumption. The plan lays out measures to raise purchasing power, optimise the consumption environment, spur willingness to spend and resolve key bottlenecks.

With the help of spring consumption promotions, expanded trade‑in allowances and emerging consumption scenarios, China's brick-and-mortar retailers leveraged their in‑store strengths and broadened sales.

