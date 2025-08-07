China's Robotics Industry Achieves Vigorous Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) BEIJING, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) - China's robotics industry has experienced vigorous growth since the beginning of 2025, marked by groundbreaking technological breakthroughs and industrial upgrading at an accelerating pace.
According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, snce the beginning of this year, various regions have begun testing practical application scenarios to drive continuous innovation in robotics technology.
Data shows that there are currently over 50 application scenarios across the country in various subfields.
"We can now observe a demonstration of China's overall sci-tech strength across various scenarios. There have been significant improvements in the stability and flexibility of robots," said Yao Qizhi, Dean of Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences and the school of Artificial Intelligence under Tsinghua University.
Not just humanoid robots, but the entire robotics industry in the country has significantly accelerated its development during the period.
A futuristic "innovation corridor," a 10-kilometer stretch teeming with cutting-edge robotics, tech startups, and top-tier research talent located in south China's Shenzhen City, has showcased embodied AI in practical use.
Known in the industry as "Robot Valley," this area has quickly evolved into a thriving ecosystem for embodied intelligence and robotics innovation.
In Shenzhen's "Robot Valley," upstream companies supplying tactile sensors are just a street away from the complete machine manufacturers, while the simulation data from 3D vision companies can be input in real time into the training systems of nearby large model enterprises. The synergy of the industrial chain continues to improve.
In the first six months, the production of industrial robots and service robots in China increased by 35.6 percent and 25.5 percent year on year, respectively.
As of now, there are over 930,000 robot-related enterprises in the country. Among them, more than 100,000 new relevant enterprises were established in this sector during the first half of the year, representing an approximate 45 percent increase over the same period of 2024.
