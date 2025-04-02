Open Menu

China’s Services Trade Rises 9.9% In First Two Months Of 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 01:15 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) China's services trade totalled nearly 1.31 trillion Yuan (about US$182.51 billion) in the first two months of the year, up 9.9 percent on a yearly basis, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that services exports reached 549.58 billion yuan, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, services imports rose by 7.8 percent, totalling 759.98 billion yuan.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services rose 2.

5 percent year-on-year to 476.65 billion yuan. The exports of knowledge-intensive services stood at 285.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent, while the imports reached 190.92 billion yuan, 1.4 percent higher than the same period in 2024.

Notably, trade in travel-related services registered the fastest growth. The total imports and exports grew 28.9 percent year-on-year to reach 409.8 billion yuan, with exports and imports increasing 142.6 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.

