China's Smart Robotics Companies Surpass 450,000
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 10:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) By the end of 2024, the number of enterprises in the smart robot industry in China had reached 451,700, with a total registered capital of 6.44 trillion Yuan (about US$880 billion), according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.
The People's Daily Online reported that 80 percent of these enterprises were concentrated in three sectors, namely scientific research and technical services; information transmission, software and information technology services; and wholesale and retail.
The eastern region of the country, with its distinct geographical advantages, robust research and development strength, and well-established industrial ecosystem, has become a hub hosting about two-thirds of smart robot industry enterprises in China.
