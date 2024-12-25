China's SMEs Active In Patent Innovation
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said that the increasing industrialisation of patents in China has accelerated the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are active in patent innovation.
As of November, the proportion of valid domestic invention patents held by enterprises was 73.
5 percent, with a significant number of these patents owned by SMEs, People's Daily Online quoted CNIPA as saying.
Of the valid invention patents held by SMEs in China in 2024, 75.3 percent are related to independently developed inventions, an increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to last year, and the industrialisation rate of valid invention patents held by SMEs in the country has reached 55.1 percent, an increase of 3.6 percentage points from last year.
