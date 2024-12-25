Open Menu

China's SMEs Active In Patent Innovation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said that the increasing industrialisation of patents in China has accelerated the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are active in patent innovation.

As of November, the proportion of valid domestic invention patents held by enterprises was 73.

5 percent, with a significant number of these patents owned by SMEs, People's Daily Online quoted CNIPA as saying.

Of the valid invention patents held by SMEs in China in 2024, 75.3 percent are related to independently developed inventions, an increase of 3.9 percentage points compared to last year, and the industrialisation rate of valid invention patents held by SMEs in the country has reached 55.1 percent, an increase of 3.6 percentage points from last year.

Related Topics

China November From

Recent Stories

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

3 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

18 minutes ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

10 hours ago
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

11 hours ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

11 hours ago
 Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

12 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

12 hours ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

12 hours ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East