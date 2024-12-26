China's SOEs Invest US$278.26 Billion In Emerging Industries In 11 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 10:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) invested 2 trillion Yuan (about US$278.26 billion) in strategic emerging industries from January to November, a year-on-year increase of 18.7 percent, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Investment in emerging industries accounted for more than 40 percent of central SOEs' total investment for the first time, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).
According to China Central Television (CCTV), during the specified period, SOEs generated an added value of 9.3 trillion yuan. Their annualised labour productivity rate increased by 3 percent compared to the previous year, while research and development expenditures accounted for 2.6 percent of total spending, reflecting an increase of 0.1 percentage points year-on-year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's SOEs invest US$278.26 billion in emerging industries in 11 Months1 minute ago
-
Japan Airlines' system under cyberattack, flights delayed46 minutes ago
-
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon10 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, regional developments11 hours ago
-
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource extraction12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championship12 hours ago
-
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates12 hours ago
-
SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency Department12 hours ago
-
UAE Leaders condole with President of Azerbaijan over victims of air crash12 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group completes restructuring of Noatum Group Assets13 hours ago
-
Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow13 hours ago