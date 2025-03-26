(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Zafar Uddin Mahmood, policy advisor to the secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), praised China's commitment to widening its opening-up policies and said that China's steady economic development will serve as a key driver for global growth.

Mahmood made the remarks during an interview with the Global Times on the sidelines of the BFA annual conference in Boao, South China's Hainan Province. The annual conference, held from Tuesday to Friday in Boao, carries the theme "Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future," and will focus on development, foster dialogue, explore innovative formats, and prioritise tangible outcomes - all aimed at advancing international cooperation and progress. China's stable economic growth and technological innovation capabilities are injecting fresh vitality and confidence into regional and global economic development, Mahmood said in the interview on Tuesday.

"China's technology plays a leading role in Asia," he noted, adding that the country's innovation hubs, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, are driving transformative changes in the global tech landscape, with "more groundbreaking achievements to be expected.

"

Expressing optimism about China's economic prospects, Mahmood said, "I have full confidence in China's ability to maintain steady growth, and this stability will provide greater certainty for the world economy." Mahmood noted that he was particularly attentive to relevant statements at the China Development Forum, held in Beijing from Sunday to Monday, saying the positive signals from the forum were "highly enlightening." Mahmood highlighted four key policy directions outlined by China: First, the country's opening-up policy "will not change - in fact, it will expand further and improve in quality;" Second, the government will stimulate domestic demand through increased fiscal spending; Third, more favorable policies will be introduced to attract foreign investment; Fourth, China will scale up its outbound investment.

"The combination of these four factors shows that China will continue to thrive and serve as an engine for global economic growth," Mahmood said, adding that China's stable economic expansion would not only benefit Asia but also have far-reaching positive impacts on the world economy.