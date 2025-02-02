(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) TAICANG, 2nd February, 2025 (WAM) - Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province has seen a significant surge in new energy vehicle (NEV) exports since the beginning of 2025, with automobile throughput expected to reach 65,000 in the first month.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), Taicang Port has emerged as the largest export hub along the Yangtze River for products such as photovoltaics, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and lithium battery storage cabinets. Notably, exported vehicles account for one-tenth of the national total.

In addition to NEVs, lithium battery storage cabinet manufactured in China have emerged as another hot export item at Taicang Port.

At the Zhenghe International Wharf of Taicang Port, the average daily container throughput reached nearly 10,000 TEUs during the Spring Festival holiday, with the wharf's tower cranes operating around the clock at full capacity.

Various port departments are working in coordination to ensure smooth exports. Additionally, the wharf underwent early reconstruction to meet safety standards for lithium battery storage cabinets.