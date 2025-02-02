China's Taicang Port Sees Surge In NEV Throughput Since Beginning Of 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) TAICANG, 2nd February, 2025 (WAM) - Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province has seen a significant surge in new energy vehicle (NEV) exports since the beginning of 2025, with automobile throughput expected to reach 65,000 in the first month.
According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), Taicang Port has emerged as the largest export hub along the Yangtze River for products such as photovoltaics, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and lithium battery storage cabinets. Notably, exported vehicles account for one-tenth of the national total.
In addition to NEVs, lithium battery storage cabinet manufactured in China have emerged as another hot export item at Taicang Port.
At the Zhenghe International Wharf of Taicang Port, the average daily container throughput reached nearly 10,000 TEUs during the Spring Festival holiday, with the wharf's tower cranes operating around the clock at full capacity.
Various port departments are working in coordination to ensure smooth exports. Additionally, the wharf underwent early reconstruction to meet safety standards for lithium battery storage cabinets.
Recent Stories
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 20255 minutes ago
-
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition35 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair2 hours ago
-
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 20242 hours ago
-
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 20242 hours ago
-
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance3 hours ago
-
Israeli forces continue raid on Tulkarm, its camp3 hours ago
-
747 million riders used public transport, shared mobility, taxis in Dubai during 20244 hours ago
-
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games5 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, global sustainabilit ..5 hours ago
-
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’245 hours ago