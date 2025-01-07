China's Valid Invention Patents Hit Nearly 4.76 Mln In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) China's inventory of valid invention patents reached nearly 4.76 million in 2024, reflecting a significant increase in both the quantity and quality of intellectual property (IP) assets, the National Intellectual Property Administration said on Tuesday.
According to China Central Television (CCTV), the number of effective invention patents in China's strategic emerging industries reached approximately 1.35 million in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.7%
The country remained one of the largest contributors to global patent applications. It ranked among the first worldwide in terms of Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) international patent applications, Madrid System international trademark applications, and design filings under the Hague System.
By employing AI technology, China has made significant progress in IP review efficiency. The average examination time for invention patents has been shortened to 15.5 months, while the average review time for trademark registrations stands at four months, both the fastest levels under comparable systems internationally.
In 2024, a total of 613,000 patent ownership transfer licences were filed nationwide, a 29.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Recent Stories
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 202459 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees31 minutes ago
-
Three coalition forces members killed, injured in Iraq46 minutes ago
-
International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces 2025 longlist2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law2 hours ago
-
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation3 hours ago
-
China’s retail prosperity index rises3 hours ago
-
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia4 hours ago
-
53 dead, 62 injured in China earthquake4 hours ago
-
World Food Programme condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy5 hours ago
-
India achieves 94 percent ISO standardisation6 hours ago
-
Dubai Culture to take part in Maison&Objet in Paris6 hours ago