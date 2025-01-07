Open Menu

China's Valid Invention Patents Hit Nearly 4.76 Mln In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) China's inventory of valid invention patents reached nearly 4.76 million in 2024, reflecting a significant increase in both the quantity and quality of intellectual property (IP) assets, the National Intellectual Property Administration said on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the number of effective invention patents in China's strategic emerging industries reached approximately 1.35 million in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.7%

The country remained one of the largest contributors to global patent applications. It ranked among the first worldwide in terms of Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) international patent applications, Madrid System international trademark applications, and design filings under the Hague System.

By employing AI technology, China has made significant progress in IP review efficiency. The average examination time for invention patents has been shortened to 15.5 months, while the average review time for trademark registrations stands at four months, both the fastest levels under comparable systems internationally.

In 2024, a total of 613,000 patent ownership transfer licences were filed nationwide, a 29.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.

