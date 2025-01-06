Open Menu

China's Xinjiang Airport Group Reports Record Passenger, Cargo Traffic In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 09:30 AM

XINJIANG, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) China's Xinjiang Airport Group logged record passenger and cargo traffic in 2024, serving around 48.5 million passengers and completing 302,000 tons of cargo and postal throughput in its 27 airports.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), passenger and cargo traffic increased by 18.4 percent and 47.5 percent, respectively. Additionally, the total number of flight takeoffs and landings reached 563,000, marking a 14.7 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Urumqi Diwopu International Airport, located in the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, further optimised its route network in 2024, and handled about 27.77 million passenger trips, marking a 10.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Cargo throughput surged by 52.1 percent, reaching 235,900 tons, while flight operations rose by 6.8 percent, totaling 188,700 takeoffs and landings.

The airport now operates 240 regular passenger and cargo routes.

In 2024, Kashi Laining International Airport, Yarkant (Shache) Airport, and Tashkurgan Khunjerab Airport, managed by the Kashi branch of Xinjiang Airport Group, also achieved record passenger traffic. As of 12th November 2024, Kashi Airport's annual passenger trips exceeded four million for the first time.

In 2024, Xinjiang operated a total of 547 regular routes, including 28 international and regional passenger services. By the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the region is expected to have 33 airports in operation or under construction.

