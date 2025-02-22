Open Menu

Chinese Airlines Report Strong January Growth In Passenger Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Several major Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern, posted double-digit growth in passenger capacity and turnover for January, with strong performance on international routes, signalling a rebound in travel demand after the Chinese New Year peak season.

As reported by China Central Television (CCTV), Air China and its subsidiaries experienced a 10 percent year-on-year increase in passenger capacity and a 12.1 percent rise in passenger turnover. Likewise, China Eastern Airlines reported an 11.89 percent growth in capacity and a 19.71 percent increase in turnover, while China Southern Airlines saw a 12.47 percent rise in capacity and a 17.67 percent increase in turnover.

Hainan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, and Spring Airlines also posted solid growth, with increases in capacity of 18.74 percent, 18.71 percent, and 17.

19 percent, respectively

Experts attribute the surge to a combination of domestic and international factors. Zhong Shan, Chief Economist at the China academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology, noted that the Chinese New Year season was a key driver, spurring increased demand for family visits, homecomings, and tourism. To meet this surge, airlines ramped up capacity on high-demand domestic routes.

On the international front, several airlines expanded into new markets and launched new routes, driving higher international capacity and turnover.

Data from the airlines indicated that international routes saw the highest growth in passenger turnover, outpacing regional and domestic routes.

Analysts suggest that factors such as increased capacity, visa facilitation, and the easing of travel restrictions also contributed to a rise in outbound travel, further boosting the sector's recovery.

